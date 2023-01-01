Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Cherokee

176,329 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1684989133
  2. 1684989135
  3. 1684989138
  4. 1684989140
  5. 1684989143
  6. 1684989145
  7. 1684989147
  8. 1684989149
  9. 1684989151
  10. 1684989154
  11. 1684989156
  12. 1684989158
  13. 1684989161
  14. 1684989164
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
176,329KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9986783
  • Stock #: ML6146
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS5FW572091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,329 KM

Vehicle Description

$17999 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 176,329 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4 2WD...
 176,982 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 182,504 KM
$11,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory