$17,999+ tax & licensing
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
176,329KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9986783
- Stock #: ML6146
- VIN: 1C4PJMBS5FW572091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,329 KM
Vehicle Description
$17999 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4