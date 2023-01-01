Menu
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

63,967 KM

Details Description

$33,780

+ tax & licensing
$33,780

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Camera

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Camera

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$33,780

+ taxes & licensing

63,967KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9538273
  • Stock #: V-73735
  • VIN: JA4AJVAW7MU605241

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,967 KM

Vehicle Description

6 Speakers, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Security system, Speed control. Recent Arrival! Gray 2021 Mitsubishi RVR CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 4D Sport Utility SE 4WD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

