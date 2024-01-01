Menu
5.7 hemi, reg. cab, long box, 4x4. Well equipped, Winter ready truck with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. stereo and box liner. Clean and safetied with 247,500kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $17,500. Taxes extra.

247,500 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Used
247,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6JR7DT8JG171476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 247,500 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7 hemi, reg. cab, long box, 4x4. Well equipped, Winter ready truck with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. stereo and box liner. Clean and safetied with 247,500kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $17,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

