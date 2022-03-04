$42,980 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 1 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8496076

8496076 Stock #: 22R1497A

22R1497A VIN: 1C6RR7ST5HS643092

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 59,162 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.