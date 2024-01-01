Menu
<p>AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.</p><p>ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.</p><p>PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT <a href=tel:2049905659>2049905659</a> PRIOR TO COMING IN.</p><p>2017 HYUNDAI TUCSON SE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE FULLY LOADED 1.6L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 174,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, TWO WAY COMMAND START, HEATED LEATHER SEATING, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, GPS/NAVIGATION, MANY DIFFERENT DRIVE-ABILITY OPTIONS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $17,500 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.</p><p>Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.</p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

2017 Hyundai Tucson