$29,479+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
LARIAT ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$29,479
+ taxes & licensing
Used
193,145KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG5JFD29923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25W5L39A
- Mileage 193,145 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
