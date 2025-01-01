Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

193,145 KM

Details Features

$29,479

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

LARIAT ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
13113197

2018 Ford F-150

LARIAT ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 13113197
  2. 13113197
  3. 13113197
  4. 13113197
Contact Seller

$29,479

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,145KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG5JFD29923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 25W5L39A
  • Mileage 193,145 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX 193,145 KM $29,479 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan 4Motion for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan 4Motion 112,201 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit Wagon XLT 8 PASSANGER for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Ford Transit Wagon XLT 8 PASSANGER 92,397 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,479

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2018 Ford F-150