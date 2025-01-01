Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

39,432 KM

$20,992

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential One Owner | Local Trade | Full Service History

12106912

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential One Owner | Local Trade | Full Service History

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$20,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,432KM
VIN KM8J23A43KU003967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
Manual air conditioning
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Engine: 2.0L NU 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC
Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

