2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # N354928A
- Mileage 37,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Dark Ash Metallic 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss | WELL MAINTAINED | 4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8* Market Value Pricing *, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 220 Amp Alternator, 3.5" Monochromatic Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-Locking Rear Differential, Automatic Emergency Braking, Bluetooth® For Phone, Brake assist, Chevrolet Connected Access Capable, Cloth Seat Trim, Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Custom Convenience Package, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Rear USB Ports (Charge Only), Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Steering Column Lock, Electronic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front Pedestrian Braking, Front reading lights, Front Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Illuminated entry, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Red Recovery Hooks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down, Power Front Windows w/Passenger Express Down, Power Rear Windows w/Express Down, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2CX, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment 3, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear reading lights, Rear Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Mats, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Standard Tailgate, Suspension Package, Tachometer, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wi-Fi Hot Spot Capable, Wireless Phone Projection.Certification Program Details: 80 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Full Vehicle Detail Full tank of Gas 2 Years Fresh MVI Brake through InspectionSteele GMC Buick Fredericton offers the full selection of GMC Trucks including the Canyon, Sierra 1500, Sierra 2500HD & Sierra 3500HD in addition to our other new GMC and new Buick sedans and SUV's. Our Finance Department at Steele GMC Buick are well-versed in dealing with every type of credit situation, including past bankruptcy, so all customers can have confidence when shopping with us!Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 47 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of well over 2300.
