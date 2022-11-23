Menu
2017 Nissan Qashqai

130,000 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

2017 Nissan Qashqai

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9347503
  • Stock #: 884587B
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR4HW111507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lancaster Vehicle Center

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-XXXX

506-672-1000

