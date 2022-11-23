$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lancaster Vehicle Center
506-672-1000
2017 Nissan Qashqai
2017 Nissan Qashqai
SL
Location
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
506-672-1000
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9347503
- Stock #: 884587B
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR4HW111507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lancaster Vehicle Center
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4