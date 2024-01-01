Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

126,000 KM

Details Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 True North

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 True North

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

  1. 1705937147
  2. 1705937149
  3. 1705937151
  4. 1705937153
  5. 1705937155
  6. 1705937158
  7. 1705937160
  8. 1705937162
Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKRECXJG119335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lancaster Vehicle Center

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline for sale in Saint John, NB
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline 139,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE for sale in Saint John, NB
2022 Ford Escape SE 74,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Soul EX for sale in Saint John, NB
2021 Kia Soul EX 84,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lancaster Vehicle Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lancaster Vehicle Center

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

Call Dealer

506-672-XXXX

(click to show)

506-672-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500