$18,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,300
+ taxes & licensing
A&J Auto Sales & Financing
902-694-0434
2016 Volkswagen Golf
2016 Volkswagen Golf
5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Trendline
Location
A&J Auto Sales & Financing
19 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2V3
902-694-0434
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,300
+ taxes & licensing
120,700KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9206371
- VIN: 3VW217AU5GM042135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From A&J Auto Sales & Financing
A&J Auto Sales & Financing
19 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2V3