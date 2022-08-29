Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Golf

120,700 KM

Details Description Features

$18,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,300

+ taxes & licensing

A&J Auto Sales & Financing

902-694-0434

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Trendline

Location

A&J Auto Sales & Financing

19 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2V3

902-694-0434

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,300

+ taxes & licensing

120,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9206371
  • VIN: 3VW217AU5GM042135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh to the lot is this sporty 2016 Volkswagen Golf Trendline TSI!Featuring:Fuel Sipping 1.8L 4CYL turbocharged engineBack up cameraHeated front seatsBluetoothIce cold ACABSCruise controlPower locksPower mirrorsPower windows120700 KM. Freshly inspected and freshly detailed.Asking only $18299 + HST. Financing is available for most credit situations. Trade ins are welcome!A&J Auto Sales & Financing19 Albion Street, Amherst, NS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&J Auto Sales & Financing

2017 Hyundai Tucson SE
 159,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 OUTDOO...
 142,600 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 71,150 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email A&J Auto Sales & Financing

A&J Auto Sales & Financing

A&J Auto Sales & Financing

19 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2V3

Call Dealer

902-694-XXXX

(click to show)

902-694-0434

Alternate Numbers
902-694-2248
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory