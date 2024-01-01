$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Accord
Sedan EX-L
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
Honda Certified Used
When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.
73,738KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F55KA805711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,738 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
56 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
5.36 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Front splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 225/50R17 94V AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings Include
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory and 4-way front passenger's seat power adjustment
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
