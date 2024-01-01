Menu
Rain Sensing Wipers , Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Ford Escape include:

Rain Sensing Wipers
Backup Camera
Heated Front Seats
Navigation
Push Button Start
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 34129

2017 Ford Escape

80,225 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

Titanium w/ Moonroof, Backup Cam, Nav

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium w/ Moonroof, Backup Cam, Nav

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,225KM
VIN 1FMCU9J9XHUE40567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 34129
  • Mileage 80,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Rain Sensing Wipers , Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Ford Escape include:

Rain Sensing Wipers
Backup Camera
Heated Front Seats
Navigation
Push Button Start
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 34129

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
Blind Spot Detection
Power Side Mirrors
Power Front Seats w/ Driver Memory Seat
Dual Panel Power Moonroof
Power Hand Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 Ford Escape