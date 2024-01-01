Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Sunroof , Leather Seats, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and more!

The top features for this 2019 Toyota Highlander include:

Power Sunroof
Leather Seats
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Navigation
Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control
Heated Front Seats
Power Heated Mirrors
Drive Mode Select

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 37959

58,239 KM

XLE AWD w/Radar Cruise, Nav, Sunroof

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
58,239KM
VIN 5TDJZRFH8KS612927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 37959
  • Mileage 58,239 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Sunroof , Leather Seats, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Toyota Highlander include:

Power Sunroof
Leather Seats
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Navigation
Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control
Heated Front Seats
Power Heated Mirrors
Drive Mode Select

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 37959

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Front Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
USB/AUX Ports
Drive Mode Select
Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

