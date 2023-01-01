Filter Results
New and Used Ford Escape for Sale
Showing 1-50 of 1,294
2016 Ford Escape
Leather Pano Roof Navigation Back Up Camera
$17,995
134,226KM
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Ford Escape
SEL | 4X4 | BACKUP CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | TWO TONE LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED SEATS
$23,900
104,120KM
The Humberview Group
Innisfil, ON
2023 Ford Escape
Active Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Nav | Lane Centering Assist |
Video
$40,717
10KM
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line Elite Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Pano Roof | Tow Pkg |
Video
$56,049
10KM
2023 Ford Escape
PHEV Factory Order - Arriving Soon | Pano Roof | Tow Pkg |
Video
$57,849
10KM
2019 Ford Escape
SEL
$27,299
39,629KM
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
St Thomas, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Ford Escape
SEL Panoramic Roof Leather Carplay Heated Seats
$24,995
70,504KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line AWD - Tech Package
$42,243
CALL
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $179 B/W
$24,999
70,100KM
Myers Automotive Group
Nepean, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Ford Escape
TITANIUM | AWD | PANO ROOF | NAVIGATION | LEATHER
$32,888
61,677KM
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Ford Escape
SEL w/ Sync3, Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Nav, Moonroof
$23,990
86,750KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2013 Ford Escape
4dr SE ECO BOOST! | Navigation | Bluetooth | Fully Loaded
$13,499
145,000KM
Rahman Motors
Mississauga, ON
2018 Ford Escape
SE ECOBOOST *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$16,495
170,770KM
Auto Moto of Ontario
Milton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Ford Escape
SE | Bluetooth | Dual heated seats | Heated side m
$20,999
162,858KM
Victory Ford
Chatham, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Ford Escape
SE 4WD - Ex-lease - Local - Cloth Seats - $212 B/W
$27,999
39,124KM
Savage Ford
Sturgeon Falls, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line AWD - Tech Package
$42,443
54KM
2018 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD Leather Pano Roof Nav Back Up Camera
$25,995
91,712KM
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2012 Ford Escape
XLT 3L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$10,490
159,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON