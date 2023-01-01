Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Ford Escape for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 1,294
Used 2016 Ford Escape Leather Pano Roof Navigation Back Up Camera for sale in St Catharines, ON

2016 Ford Escape

Leather Pano Roof Navigation Back Up Camera
$17,995
+ tax & lic
134,226KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape Platinum AWD for sale in Midland, ON

2023 Ford Escape

Platinum AWD
$53,524
+ tax & lic
161KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL | 4X4 | BACKUP CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | TWO TONE LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED SEATS for sale in Innisfil, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SEL | 4X4 | BACKUP CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | TWO TONE LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED SEATS
$23,900
+ tax & lic
104,120KM
The Humberview Group

Innisfil, ON

New 2023 Ford Escape Active Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Nav | Lane Centering Assist | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

Active Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Nav | Lane Centering Assist |
Video
$40,717
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Pano Roof | Tow Pkg | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Pano Roof | Tow Pkg |
Video
$56,049
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape PHEV Factory Order - Arriving Soon | Pano Roof | Tow Pkg | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

PHEV Factory Order - Arriving Soon | Pano Roof | Tow Pkg |
Video
$57,849
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Calgary, AB

2020 Ford Escape

SEL
$27,000
+ tax & lic
73,033KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

New 2023 Ford Escape Active AWD for sale in Elie, MB

2023 Ford Escape

Active AWD
$37,794
+ tax & lic
10KM
Wilf's Elie Ford

Elie, MB

Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL for sale in St Thomas, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SEL
$27,299
+ tax & lic
39,629KM
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St Thomas, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape Platinum AWD for sale in Port Hawkesbury, NS

2023 Ford Escape

Platinum AWD
$50,524
+ tax & lic
CALL
Canso Ford

Port Hawkesbury, NS

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line AWD for sale in Port Hawkesbury, NS

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line AWD
$39,144
+ tax & lic
CALL
Canso Ford

Port Hawkesbury, NS

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape Platinum AWD for sale in Port Hawkesbury, NS

2023 Ford Escape

Platinum AWD
$48,074
+ tax & lic
CALL
Canso Ford

Port Hawkesbury, NS

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape Platinum AWD for sale in Port Hawkesbury, NS

2023 Ford Escape

Platinum AWD
$44,774
+ tax & lic
CALL
Canso Ford

Port Hawkesbury, NS

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Ford Escape for sale in Burlington, ON

2009 Ford Escape

Sale
$10,995
+ tax & lic
68,010KM
Precision Motors

Burlington, ON

New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite for sale in Embrun, ON

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite
$55,224
+ tax & lic
10KM
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2014 Ford Escape

SE
$15,999
+ tax & lic
145,733KM
Match Auto Market

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL Panoramic Roof Leather Carplay Heated Seats for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SEL Panoramic Roof Leather Carplay Heated Seats
$24,995
+ tax & lic
70,504KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Mississauga, ON

2014 Ford Escape

SE
$6,995
+ tax & lic
CALL
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Dauphin, MB

2018 Ford Escape

SE
$23,980
+ tax & lic
124,331KM
Dean Cooley GM

Dauphin, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line AWD for sale in Selkirk, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line AWD
$39,943
+ tax & lic
4KM
Steeltown Ford

Selkirk, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape Active AWD for sale in Selkirk, MB

2023 Ford Escape

Active AWD
$38,793
+ tax & lic
5KM
Steeltown Ford

Selkirk, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line AWD - Tech Package for sale in Selkirk, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line AWD - Tech Package
$42,243
+ tax & lic
CALL
Steeltown Ford

Selkirk, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $179 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $179 B/W
$24,999
+ tax & lic
70,100KM
Myers Automotive Group

Nepean, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Ford Escape TITANIUM | AWD | PANO ROOF | NAVIGATION | LEATHER for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Ford Escape

TITANIUM | AWD | PANO ROOF | NAVIGATION | LEATHER
$32,888
+ tax & lic
61,677KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite AWD for sale in Midland, ON

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite AWD
$52,274
+ tax & lic
126KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

Used 2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid FWD MOON ROOF for sale in Medicine Hat, AB

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid FWD MOON ROOF
$39,995
+ tax & lic
36,585KM
Sun City Ford

Medicine Hat, AB

Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Camrose, AB

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium
$23,999
+ tax & lic
115,872KM
Lamb Ford

Camrose, AB

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL w/ Sync3, Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Nav, Moonroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SEL w/ Sync3, Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Nav, Moonroof
$23,990
+ tax & lic
86,750KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE w/ Rearview Cam, Panoramic Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SE w/ Rearview Cam, Panoramic Sunroof
$24,990
+ tax & lic
39,382KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Ford Escape 4dr SE ECO BOOST! | Navigation | Bluetooth | Fully Loaded for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Ford Escape

4dr SE ECO BOOST! | Navigation | Bluetooth | Fully Loaded
$13,499
+ tax & lic
145,000KM
Rahman Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Mono, ON

2014 Ford Escape

SE
$9,995
+ tax & lic
224,000KM
Miedemas Auto Sales

Mono, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid for sale in Regina, SK

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid
$40,900
+ tax & lic
22,329KM
Taylor Lexus

Regina, SK

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Harriston, ON

2013 Ford Escape

SE
$4,500
+ tax & lic
345,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Mono, ON

2012 Ford Escape

XLT
$5,495
+ tax & lic
276,300KM
Miedemas Auto Sales

Mono, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE ECOBOOST *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SE ECOBOOST *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$16,495
+ tax & lic
170,770KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE | Bluetooth | Dual heated seats | Heated side m for sale in Chatham, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SE | Bluetooth | Dual heated seats | Heated side m
$20,999
+ tax & lic
162,858KM
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2008 Ford Escape HYBRID for sale in Bridgewater, NS

2008 Ford Escape

HYBRID
$4,334
+ tax & lic
273,567KM
Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater, NS

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE 4WD - Ex-lease - Local - Cloth Seats - $212 B/W for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON

2020 Ford Escape

SE 4WD - Ex-lease - Local - Cloth Seats - $212 B/W
$27,999
+ tax & lic
39,124KM
Savage Ford

Sturgeon Falls, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select
$46,994
+ tax & lic
CALL
Savage Ford

Sturgeon Falls, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in New Westminster, BC

2019 Ford Escape

SE
$27,900
+ tax & lic
54,465KM
Key West Ford

New Westminster, BC

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2013 Ford Escape

SE
$15,999
+ tax & lic
124,508KM
Match Auto Market

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line AWD - Tech Package for sale in Selkirk, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line AWD - Tech Package
$42,443
+ tax & lic
54KM
Steeltown Ford

Selkirk, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL SEL for sale in Essex, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SEL SEL
$25,089
+ tax & lic
44,214KM
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Essex, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL SEL for sale in Essex, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SEL SEL
$26,089
+ tax & lic
60,655KM
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Essex, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD Leather Pano Roof Nav Back Up Camera for sale in St Catharines, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD Leather Pano Roof Nav Back Up Camera
$25,995
+ tax & lic
91,712KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape Active AWD for sale in Midland, ON

2023 Ford Escape

Active AWD
$39,344
+ tax & lic
90KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT 4WD 4dr V6 Auto for sale in Calgary, AB

2010 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD 4dr V6 Auto
$12,900
+ tax & lic
135,700KM
Stampede Auto

Calgary, AB

Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT 3L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2012 Ford Escape

XLT 3L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$10,490
+ tax & lic
159,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Calgary, AB

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium
$18,000
+ tax & lic
146,250KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Rexdale, ON

2015 Ford Escape

SE
$10,995
+ tax & lic
220,000KM
Bisko Auto Sales

Rexdale, ON