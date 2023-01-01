Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Murano

0 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Murano

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1685644807
  2. 1685644814
  3. 1685644821
  4. 1685644827
  5. 1685644833
  6. 1685644839
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10017780
  • Stock #: 1482
  • VIN: JN8AZ18W59W207863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW”  Super clean NO ACCIDENTS Nissan PRIDE & JOY the AWD MURANO fully loaded power leather interior PUSH start back up CAMERA panoramic SUNROOF  duel exhaust to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 cell (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2011 Mercedes-Benz B...
 229,960 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2007 Mercedes-Benz C...
 211,348 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2008 Cadillac CTS "L...
 262,584 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory