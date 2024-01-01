Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Tacoma

92,724 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Location

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9

905-648-9910

  1. 11101313
  2. 11101313
  3. 11101313
  4. 11101313
  5. 11101313
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
92,724KM
Used
VIN 5TFDZ5BN7LX050337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24272A
  • Mileage 92,724 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Exterior

Rear Step Bumper
Trailer Sway Control

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Approach angle: 29 deg
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Fuel economy highway: 10.5L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 80.0L
Turning radius: 6.7m (22.0')
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 13.0L/100 km
GVWR: 2,540kg (5,600lbs)
Departure angle: 23 deg
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear seats Folding position: flip forward cushion/seatback
Rear headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4)
Engine bore x stroke: 94.0mm x 83.1mm (3.70 x 3.27)
Front hiproom: 1,453mm (57.2)
Compression ratio: 11.80 to 1
Rear hiproom: 1,430mm (56.3)
Rear legroom: 828mm (32.6)
Fuel economy combined: 11.9L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,009mm (39.7)
Front legroom: 1,090mm (42.9)
Rear tires: 245/75SR16.0
Front tires: 245/75SR16.0
Front shoulder room: 1,481mm (58.3)
Torque: 265 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Horsepower: 278hp @ 6,000RPM
Towing capacity: 2,900kg (6,393lbs)
Payload: 430kg (948lbs)
Engine horsepower: 278hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 265 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,496mm (58.9)
Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) mitigation
Ground clearance (min): 239mm (9.4)
Exterior height: 1,794mm (70.6)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Adaptive Cruise Control: High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Engine litres: 3.5L
Curb weight: 2,032kg (4,480lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Exterior length: 5,729mm (225.6)
Wheelbase: 3,572mm (140.6)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ancaster Toyota

Used 2019 Toyota Highlander AWD XLE for sale in Ancaster, ON
2019 Toyota Highlander AWD XLE 48,213 KM $37,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 FWD XLE for sale in Ancaster, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 FWD XLE 46,975 KM $30,388 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Acura RL 4dr Sdn for sale in Ancaster, ON
2010 Acura RL 4dr Sdn 140,000 KM $13,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ancaster Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ancaster Toyota

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9

Call Dealer

905-648-XXXX

(click to show)

905-648-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ancaster Toyota

905-648-9910

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tacoma