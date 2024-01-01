Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota Tacoma

23,925 KM

Details Features

$52,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Tacoma

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 11011028
  2. 11011028
  3. 11011028
  4. 11011028
  5. 11011028
  6. 11011028
  7. 11011028
  8. 11011028
  9. 11011028
  10. 11011028
  11. 11011028
Contact Seller

$52,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,925KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYCZ5AN4PT120678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,925 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Welland Toyota

Used 2017 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Welland, ON
2017 Toyota Camry LE 97,696 KM $23,499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Welland, ON
2020 Toyota Tacoma 18,355 KM $40,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Welland, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE 57,163 KM $26,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,499

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Tacoma