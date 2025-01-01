Menu
Account
Sign In
Win a score on this 2012 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline before its too late. Spacious yet easy to maneuver, its worry-free Automatic transmission and its dependable Gas I5 2.5L/151 engine have lots of personality for a low price. It has the following options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Turn signal control stalk w/lane-change feature, Titanium trim, Tinted green glass, Remote rear hatch release on driver door, Remote central locking system -inc: auto locking feature, Rear-impact-optimized front seat head restraints, Rear spoiler integrated into hatch, Rear parcel shelf, and Rear intermittent wiper. Youve done your research, so stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 today to drive home in your new car!

2012 Volkswagen Golf

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle
12270709

2012 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWDA7AJ2CW257788

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Win a score on this 2012 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline before it's too late. Spacious yet easy to maneuver, its worry-free Automatic transmission and its dependable Gas I5 2.5L/151 engine have lots of personality for a low price. It has the following options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Turn signal control stalk w/lane-change feature, Titanium trim, Tinted green glass, Remote rear hatch release on driver door, Remote central locking system -inc: auto locking feature, Rear-impact-optimized front seat head restraints, Rear spoiler integrated into hatch, Rear parcel shelf, and Rear intermittent wiper. You've done your research, so stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 today to drive home in your new car!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2019 RAM 3500 Laramie Longhorn for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 RAM 3500 Laramie Longhorn 170,650 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Mitsubishi RVR 150,788 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X 96,430 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Golf