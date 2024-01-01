$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
Autobahn GTI/6-SPEED MANUAL!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour GRAY + RED
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all driving enthusiasts! Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present a pre-owned 2016 Volkswagen Golf Autobahn GTI, equipped with a thrilling 6-speed manual transmission. This sleek gray hatchback is ready to ignite your passion for the open road. With its powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this GTI delivers exhilarating performance that's sure to get your adrenaline pumping. Step inside and be greeted by a sporty interior boasting gray and red accents, along with comfortable bucket seats designed to keep you in control. This well-maintained Golf boasts a wealth of features, ensuring a safe and enjoyable ride.
At Eckert Auto Sales, we take pride in offering vehicles with a robust history, and this 2016 Golf GTI is no exception. While it has accumulated 167,700km on the odometer, it has been diligently cared for, ensuring it remains a reliable and dynamic companion. Get ready to turn heads with the Golf GTI's sporty design and powerful engine. Enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry and push-button start, and stay connected with the built-in Bluetooth and SiriusXM radio. Experience the thrill of driving with the responsive manual transmission and feel confident with the inclusion of safety features like lane departure assist and a blind spot monitor.
Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, this 2016 Volkswagen Golf Autobahn GTI offers an exceptional blend of performance, style, and practicality. Contact Eckert Auto Sales today for more information (705)797-1100
