Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 3VW5T7AU4GM038150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour GRAY + RED
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Calling all driving enthusiasts! Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present a pre-owned 2016 Volkswagen Golf Autobahn GTI, equipped with a thrilling 6-speed manual transmission. This sleek gray hatchback is ready to ignite your passion for the open road. With its powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this GTI delivers exhilarating performance that's sure to get your adrenaline pumping. Step inside and be greeted by a sporty interior boasting gray and red accents, along with comfortable bucket seats designed to keep you in control. This well-maintained Golf boasts a wealth of features, ensuring a safe and enjoyable ride.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we take pride in offering vehicles with a robust history, and this 2016 Golf GTI is no exception. While it has accumulated 167,700km on the odometer, it has been diligently cared for, ensuring it remains a reliable and dynamic companion. Get ready to turn heads with the Golf GTI's sporty design and powerful engine. Enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry and push-button start, and stay connected with the built-in Bluetooth and SiriusXM radio. Experience the thrill of driving with the responsive manual transmission and feel confident with the inclusion of safety features like lane departure assist and a blind spot monitor.

Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, this 2016 Volkswagen Golf Autobahn GTI offers an exceptional blend of performance, style, and practicality. Contact Eckert Auto Sales today for more information (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

