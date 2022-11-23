$39,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,988
+ taxes & licensing
Bayfield Auto Sales
705-739-9100
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Bayfield Auto Sales
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2
705-739-9100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,988
+ taxes & licensing
57,664KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9406264
- Stock #: 9083
- VIN: 3GCNYAEF2LG129083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 9083
- Mileage 57,664 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales
Bayfield Auto Sales
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2