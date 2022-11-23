Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

57,664 KM

Details Features

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

Work Truck

Location

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

57,664KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9406264
  • Stock #: 9083
  • VIN: 3GCNYAEF2LG129083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection

