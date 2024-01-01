$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Transit Connect
XL
2021 Ford Transit Connect
XL
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 7873
- Mileage 7,131 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Barrie Ford, your premier destination for outstanding vehicles in Barrie, Ontario! Situated at 55 Mapleview Drive W, our dealership proudly presents our latest lineup, carefully curated to meet the diverse needs of Barrie drivers.
Crafted with precision and engineered for excellence, our vehicles are perfectly suited to conquer the roads of Barrie and beyond. From sleek designs to innovative performance features, our lineup offers a variety of options tailored to elevate your Ontario adventures.
Picture yourself cruising through Barrie's bustling streets or embarking on weekend getaways to nearby scenic destinations our vehicles promise an exhilarating driving experience like no other. With powerful engines and advanced technology, each vehicle is meticulously designed to enhance your journey.
But why take our word for it? Visit our dealership today and experience our vehicles firsthand! Take them for a spin and discover why they're the preferred choice for Barrie drivers.
Our friendly team is here to assist you every step of the way, ensuring you find the perfect vehicle to match your lifestyle and preferences. Don't wait visit Barrie Ford now and let us help you find your ideal ride for exploring all that Barrie and Ontario have to offer!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Barrie Ford
Barrie Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-737-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-737-2313