2009 Ford Escape

211,685 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

Location

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

211,685KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10017474
  • Stock #: 2304-677
  • VIN: 1FMCU93G39KB85849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX. Great Condition 4WD SUV. Runs and drives excellent. Comes equipped with trailer hitch. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/15000km/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades are also available. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

