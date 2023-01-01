$5,995+ tax & licensing
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2009 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
211,685KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10017474
- Stock #: 2304-677
- VIN: 1FMCU93G39KB85849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 211,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX. Great Condition 4WD SUV. Runs and drives excellent. Comes equipped with trailer hitch. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/15000km/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades are also available. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
