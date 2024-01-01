Menu
CLEAN CARFAX! HEATED LEATHER SEATS! NAVIGATION! PANO ROOF! BACKUP CAMERA! JBL AUDIO SYSTEM! POWER LIFTGATE! This 2009 Toyota Venza V6 AWD is a great SUV if youre looking for comfort and practicality! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

2009 Toyota Venza

205,332 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Venza

V6 AWD / CLEAN CARFAX / LEATHER / PANO / NAV

2009 Toyota Venza

V6 AWD / CLEAN CARFAX / LEATHER / PANO / NAV

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

205,332KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3BK11A39U023037

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,332 KM

CLEAN CARFAX! HEATED LEATHER SEATS! NAVIGATION! PANO ROOF! BACKUP CAMERA! JBL AUDIO SYSTEM! POWER LIFTGATE! This 2009 Toyota Venza V6 AWD is a great SUV if you're looking for comfort and practicality! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

  •  

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2009 Toyota Venza