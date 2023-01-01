Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New arrival, local trade from Acura dealer, accident free and well equipped with AWD, 3.5L V6, pano roof, leather power seats, alloy wheels with 2nd set of winter tires, new brakes all around with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2012 Toyota Venza

0 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Venza

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Venza

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1703109944
  2. 1703109948
  3. 1703109952
  4. 1703109955
  5. 1703109959
  6. 1703109963
  7. 1703109966
  8. 1703109969
  9. 1703109973
  10. 1703109977
  11. 1703109981
  12. 1703109984
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BBXCU065649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from Acura dealer, accident free and well equipped with AWD, 3.5L V6, pano roof, leather power seats, alloy wheels with 2nd set of winter tires, new brakes all around with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2012 Toyota Venza for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Toyota Venza 0 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Lexus RX 350 262,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura ILX for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Acura ILX 257,000 KM $10,495 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Venza