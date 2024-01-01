$22,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay - $189 B/W
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay - $189 B/W
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$22,495
+ taxes & licensing
103,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNAXUEV4L6212589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,349 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
The Equinox is one of the best all around vehicles in its class. You'll be swooped away with its comfortable ride, roomy cabin and the technology to help you keep in touch. This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 103,349 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. Additional features include Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $188.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
The Equinox is one of the best all around vehicles in its class. You'll be swooped away with its comfortable ride, roomy cabin and the technology to help you keep in touch. This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 103,349 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. Additional features include Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $188.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bolton GM
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay - $189 B/W 103,349 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX! 106,249 KM $15,595 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 3.0L DURAMAX DIESEL! CLEAN CARFAX! 88,794 KM $47,695 + tax & lic
Email Bolton GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,495
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2020 Chevrolet Equinox