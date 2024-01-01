Menu
<p>Super-Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab from Gananoque, ON! This LS 4x4 model comes with some great options and nice upgrades, with a timeless blacked-out look! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, dark factory alloy wheels, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, tinted privacy glass, a hard full-tilt tonneau cover, a spray-in bedliner, black step sides, rear bumper steps, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and automatic transmission and 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 occupants, a fold-up center console, power door locks, windows and heated mirrors, all-weather floor mats front and rear, integrated electronic trailer brake and manual 4x4 selection lever, steering wheel cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! Awesome looking and driving Truck, perfect to hit the job site or boat ramp!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Good KM!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

104,084 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 4X4 5.3 DBLCAB CarPlay Backup Cam FM A/C Alloys

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 4X4 5.3 DBLCAB CarPlay Backup Cam FM A/C Alloys

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,084KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCVKNEC9GZ208318

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 104,084 KM

Super-Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab from Gananoque, ON! This LS 4x4 model comes with some great options and nice upgrades, with a timeless blacked-out look! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, dark factory alloy wheels, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, tinted privacy glass, a hard full-tilt tonneau cover, a spray-in bedliner, black step sides, rear bumper steps, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and automatic transmission and 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 occupants, a fold-up center console, power door locks, windows and heated mirrors, all-weather floor mats front and rear, integrated electronic trailer brake and manual 4x4 selection lever, steering wheel cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! Awesome looking and driving Truck, perfect to hit the job site or boat ramp!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Good KM!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Trailer brake controller

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Warranty Available

Split Bench Seat

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500