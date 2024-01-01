$26,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS 4X4 5.3 DBLCAB CarPlay Backup Cam FM A/C Alloys
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS 4X4 5.3 DBLCAB CarPlay Backup Cam FM A/C Alloys
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 104,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab from Gananoque, ON! This LS 4x4 model comes with some great options and nice upgrades, with a timeless blacked-out look! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, dark factory alloy wheels, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, tinted privacy glass, a hard full-tilt tonneau cover, a spray-in bedliner, black step sides, rear bumper steps, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and automatic transmission and 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 occupants, a fold-up center console, power door locks, windows and heated mirrors, all-weather floor mats front and rear, integrated electronic trailer brake and manual 4x4 selection lever, steering wheel cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! Awesome looking and driving Truck, perfect to hit the job site or boat ramp!
Carfax Claims Free, Good KM!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906