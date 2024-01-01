$2,800+ tax & licensing
2008 Mitsubishi Outlander
4WD 4dr ES
2008 Mitsubishi Outlander
4WD 4dr ES
Location
Gracious Auto
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
905-230-2350
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
269,051KM
Used
VIN ja4lt21w48z601898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 269,051 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Mitsubishi Outlander, sold as is. Ideal for shipping. The engine and transmission are in great working condition.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Child safety rear door locks
Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution chassis (RISE)
Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensor
Driver & front passenger side thorax airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Height-adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners
Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH)
Head impact absorption roof & pillars
Front crumple zones
Interior
Floor mats
Rear window defroster w/timer
Active front headrests
Rear heater ducts
Anti-theft alarm system
Centre console w/armrest
Leather-wrapped shift knob
(2) rear coat hangers
Rear seat centre armrest w/dual cupholders
Dual visors/vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down
Front & rear door pockets w/integrated bottle holders
(4) retractable passenger assist grips
Driver side pull-out cupholder
(4) cargo area tie-down hooks
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer & tachometer
Dashboard centre storage w/lid
Dual illuminated locking glovebox
Driver-side seatback pocket
Air conditioning w/micron air filter
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Colour-keyed bumpers
Colour-keyed door handles
Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
P215/70R16 all-season tires
Auto-off halogen headlights
Light tint glass
Flap-folding rear tailgate
Rear LED tail lamps
Colour-keyed folding heated pwr mirrors
Black roof rails
Mechanical
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Compact T155/90D16 spare tire
Electronically controlled 4-wheel drive w/drive mode selection
Security
Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
Seating
60/40 split-fold cloth rear seat w/(3) adjustable head restraints
Additional Features
16 ALLOY WHEELS
odometer
outside temp
dual cupholders
Storage under rear cargo floor
Multi-info display-inc: trip meter
avg fuel consumption
driving distance
water temp & low fuel warning lights
(3) 12-volt accessory outlets
Lighting-inc: front map
rear & cargo area
2.4L DOHC MPFI 16-valve I4 MIVEC engine
Continuous variable transmission
& fold-flat features
Bluetooth pre-wire
Gracious Auto
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
