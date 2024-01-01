Menu
Account
Sign In
No Accidents Nissan Sentra SV has arrived at our Brampton Used Car Dealership! <br/> Cruise Control <br/> Bluetooth <br/> Radio AM/FM <br/> Reverse Camera <br/> Sport Mode <br/> ECO Mode <br/> <br/> <br/> BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable! <br/> All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas. <br/> We Accept Trade ins at top $ value. <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars ($995). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify. <br/> Apply Now!! <br/> https://brampton.brmotors.ca/finance/ <br/> ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. <br/> Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with BR Motors. Used vehicle for sale in brampton. Great deal on used vehicle. Brampton cars for sale. Used cars for sale toronto. Vehicle under $15,000. Car under $15,000. Used nissan for sale. Cheap cars for sale. Used cars Mississauga. Used cars Toronto. Greater toronto area. Bad credit financed here. <br/>

2015 Nissan Sentra

163,509 KM

Details Description

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-2202

  1. 10870761
  2. 10870761
  3. 10870761
  4. 10870761
  5. 10870761
  6. 10870761
  7. 10870761
  8. 10870761
  9. 10870761
  10. 10870761
  11. 10870761
  12. 10870761
  13. 10870761
  14. 10870761
  15. 10870761
  16. 10870761
  17. 10870761
  18. 10870761
  19. 10870761
  20. 10870761
  21. 10870761
  22. 10870761
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
163,509KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP7FL651272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 163,509 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents Nissan Sentra SV has arrived at our Brampton Used Car Dealership!
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Radio AM/FM
Reverse Camera
Sport Mode
ECO Mode


BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars ($995). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Apply Now!!
https://brampton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with BR Motors. Used vehicle for sale in brampton. Great deal on used vehicle. Brampton cars for sale. Used cars for sale toronto. Vehicle under $15,000. Car under $15,000. Used nissan for sale. Cheap cars for sale. Used cars Mississauga. Used cars Toronto. Greater toronto area. Bad credit financed here.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From BR Motors

Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV | AWD | PANO ROOF | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Bolton, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue SV | AWD | PANO ROOF | NO ACCIDENTS 51,365 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Tsi Comfortline for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Volkswagen Golf Tsi Comfortline 53,526 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect XL | Backup Camera for sale in Bolton, ON
2017 Ford Transit Connect XL | Backup Camera 174,017 KM $20,495 + tax & lic

Email BR Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

Call Dealer

905-791-XXXX

(click to show)

905-791-2202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-2202

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Sentra