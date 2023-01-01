$51,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 5 8 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10014477

10014477 Stock #: P06A5428T

P06A5428T VIN: 1C6SRFLT6KN748675

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 51,582 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control DUAL AIRBAG Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo remote start Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Ventilated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Running Boards Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.