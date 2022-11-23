2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 4 3 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9334198

9334198 Stock #: P06A3910T

P06A3910T VIN: JA4J4TA88NZ606609

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour STERLING SILVER

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,434 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Safety Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.