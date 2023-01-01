$97,988+ tax & licensing
$97,988
+ taxes & licensing
Munro Motors
1-888-927-0159
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Grand Sport Coupe 3LT
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
7,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9502348
- Stock #: 107987
- VIN: 1G1Y12D72K5107987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 7,517 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
