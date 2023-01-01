Menu
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

7,517 KM

Details Features

$97,988

+ tax & licensing
$97,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Grand Sport Coupe 3LT

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Grand Sport Coupe 3LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$97,988

+ taxes & licensing

7,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9502348
  Stock #: 107987
  VIN: 1G1Y12D72K5107987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 107987
  • Mileage 7,517 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

