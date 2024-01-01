$65,910+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
STINGRAY | COUPE | V8 | BOSE | 19 IN WHEELS
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
48,373KM
Used
VIN 1G1YB2D76K5118293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blade Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 26934
- Mileage 48,373 KM
2019 Chevrolet Corvette