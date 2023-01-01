$119,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$119,988
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT500 Fastback
Location
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9463330
- Stock #: 501853
- VIN: 1FA6P8SJ2M5501853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 1,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
RWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
