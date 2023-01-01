$139,988+ tax & licensing
$139,988
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Convertible 2LT
$139,988
+ taxes & licensing
5,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 117738
- VIN: 1G1YB3D42N5117738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 5,870 KM
Vehicle Description
The C8 Corvette provides thrilling performance that easily matches its exotic-car style.
Vehicle Highlights include: 2LT Interior Trim, Power Convertible Folding Hardtop in Carbon Flash, Front Lift Adjustable Height with Memory, Z51 Performance Package, GT2 Seats, Two-Tone Red on Black Leather, Torch Red Seat Belts, Rear Camera Mirror, 5 Open Spoke Carbon Flash Aluminum Rims with Machined Edge, Bright Red Brake Calipers, Black Lug Nuts, Fender Hash Mark Stripes, Carbon Flash Power Folding Mirrors, High Wing Rear Spoiler in Body Colour with Carbon Flash Supports, Light Window Tint, All-Weather Floor Liners with Jake Logo, Carbon Flash Badge Package, & Carbon Flash Vents.
The C8 powerplant is the 6.2 L V8 rated at 495 hp & is paired to the 8 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission.
This iconic modern colour is Torch Red & is partnered with Two-Tone Leather Interior of Jet Black & Adrenaline Red.
The Z51 Package includes: Z51 Performance Brakes, Z51 Performance Suspension, NPP Performance Active Exhaust, Performance Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Z51 Rear Spoiler, Front Splitter (increasing downforce and aerodynamics), 245/35ZR19 Front & 305/30ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S high-performance tires (stickier than the standard tires), & Heavy-Duty Cooling System (more effective for the engine & brakes).
2LT package includes Bose Performance Series 14 Speaker Audio System, Power Lumbar & Bolster Adjustment, MEM Memory 8 Way Seating with Bolster & Lumbar, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, HUD Heads Up Display, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System with NAV Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Mode, PDR Performance Data Recorder, Front Camera, Rear Camera, & Universal Garage Door Opener.
Additionally, it is optioned with Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Start, 8' Touch Screen, 12" Digital Gauge Cluster, Theft Deterrent System, LED Headlamps, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Controls.
This One Owner has a clean Carfax, 5900 kms, & don't forget the Top goes down! Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8B2OZxIHzyLa%2BiMnW6xLF%2FGjHs4kKe5i
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
RWD
