2022 Chevrolet Corvette

$139,988 + taxes & licensing 5 , 8 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9451243

9451243 Stock #: 117738

117738 VIN: 1G1YB3D42N5117738

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 117738

Mileage 5,870 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.