Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

5,870 KM

Details Description Features

$139,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$139,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Corvette

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Convertible 2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Convertible 2LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 9451243
  2. 9451243
  3. 9451243
  4. 9451243
  5. 9451243
  6. 9451243
  7. 9451243
  8. 9451243
  9. 9451243
  10. 9451243
  11. 9451243
  12. 9451243
  13. 9451243
  14. 9451243
  15. 9451243
  16. 9451243
  17. 9451243
  18. 9451243
  19. 9451243
  20. 9451243
  21. 9451243
  22. 9451243
  23. 9451243
  24. 9451243
  25. 9451243
  26. 9451243
  27. 9451243
  28. 9451243
  29. 9451243
  30. 9451243
  31. 9451243
  32. 9451243
  33. 9451243
  34. 9451243
  35. 9451243
  36. 9451243
  37. 9451243
  38. 9451243
  39. 9451243
  40. 9451243
  41. 9451243
  42. 9451243
  43. 9451243
  44. 9451243
  45. 9451243
  46. 9451243
  47. 9451243
  48. 9451243
  49. 9451243
  50. 9451243
Contact Seller

$139,988

+ taxes & licensing

5,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9451243
  • Stock #: 117738
  • VIN: 1G1YB3D42N5117738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 117738
  • Mileage 5,870 KM

Vehicle Description

*****Luxury Tax does not apply to this vehicle*****
The C8 Corvette provides thrilling performance that easily matches its exotic-car style.

Vehicle Highlights include: 2LT Interior Trim, Power Convertible Folding Hardtop in Carbon Flash, Front Lift Adjustable Height with Memory, Z51 Performance Package, GT2 Seats, Two-Tone Red on Black Leather, Torch Red Seat Belts, Rear Camera Mirror, 5 Open Spoke Carbon Flash Aluminum Rims with Machined Edge, Bright Red Brake Calipers, Black Lug Nuts, Fender Hash Mark Stripes, Carbon Flash Power Folding Mirrors, High Wing Rear Spoiler in Body Colour with Carbon Flash Supports, Light Window Tint, All-Weather Floor Liners with Jake Logo, Carbon Flash Badge Package, & Carbon Flash Vents.

The C8 powerplant is the 6.2 L V8 rated at 495 hp & is paired to the 8 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission.

This iconic modern colour is Torch Red & is partnered with Two-Tone Leather Interior of Jet Black & Adrenaline Red.

The Z51 Package includes: Z51 Performance Brakes, Z51 Performance Suspension, NPP Performance Active Exhaust, Performance Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Z51 Rear Spoiler, Front Splitter (increasing downforce and aerodynamics), 245/35ZR19 Front & 305/30ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S high-performance tires (stickier than the standard tires), & Heavy-Duty Cooling System (more effective for the engine & brakes).

2LT package includes Bose Performance Series 14 Speaker Audio System, Power Lumbar & Bolster Adjustment, MEM Memory 8 Way Seating with Bolster & Lumbar, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, HUD Heads Up Display, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System with NAV Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Mode, PDR Performance Data Recorder, Front Camera, Rear Camera, & Universal Garage Door Opener.

Additionally, it is optioned with Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Start, 8' Touch Screen, 12" Digital Gauge Cluster, Theft Deterrent System, LED Headlamps, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Controls.

This One Owner has a clean Carfax, 5900 kms, & don't forget the Top goes down! Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!


CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8B2OZxIHzyLa%2BiMnW6xLF%2FGjHs4kKe5i Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: click here Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. Call Andy Munro at 1 (855) 997-3001 Munromotors.com Email: sales@munromotors.com Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. Delivery is available. Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details. COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Munro Motors

2022 Chevrolet Corve...
 5,870 KM
$139,988 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Corve...
 1,870 KM
$75,988 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Corve...
 3,118 KM
$139,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory