New and Used Dodge Charger for Sale in Brantford, ON

Showing 1-50 of 82
Used 2008 Dodge Charger SE ** AS-IS, NO SAFETY ** for sale in St Catharines, ON

2008 Dodge Charger

SE ** AS-IS, NO SAFETY **
$4,500
+ tax & lic
202,468KM
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

St Catharines, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Charger SXT | RWD | SUN/MOONROOF | KEYLESS START | BUCAM for sale in Welland, ON

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT | RWD | SUN/MOONROOF | KEYLESS START | BUCAM
$29,990
+ tax & lic
91,955KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2009 Dodge Charger ALL SERVICE RECORDS,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT for sale in North York, ON

2009 Dodge Charger

ALL SERVICE RECORDS,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT
$10,900
+ tax & lic
117,000KM
Auto Rev Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Charger RT Nice Trade! Leather Nav Back Up Cam Sunroof for sale in St Catharines, ON

2017 Dodge Charger

RT Nice Trade! Leather Nav Back Up Cam Sunroof
$33,995
+ tax & lic
103,422KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

New 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392 for sale in New Hamburg, ON

2023 Dodge Charger

Scat Pack 392
$90,560
+ tax & lic
CALL
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

New Hamburg, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Charger SXT Plus SXT Blind Spot/Roof for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Dodge Charger

SXT Plus SXT Blind Spot/Roof
$23,499
+ tax & lic
152,276KM
Wendell Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Charger SXT|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|UCONNECT|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Dodge Charger

SXT|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|UCONNECT|ALLOYS|
$46,698
+ tax & lic
68,928KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Charger DAYTONA|5.7 HEMI|HARMAN KARDON SOUND|SUNROOF|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Dodge Charger

DAYTONA|5.7 HEMI|HARMAN KARDON SOUND|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|
$57,698
+ tax & lic
52,654KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Charger GT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Dodge Charger

GT
$41,999
+ tax & lic
76,613KM
Car Squad Ltd.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Charger SCAT PACK | RWD | PUSH BUT START | BUCAM for sale in Welland, ON

2019 Dodge Charger

SCAT PACK | RWD | PUSH BUT START | BUCAM
$59,990
+ tax & lic
29,399KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2022 Dodge Charger R/T Daytona for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Dodge Charger

R/T Daytona
$54,999
+ tax & lic
13,769KM
Car Squad Ltd.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Charger SXT AWD Leather/Sunroof/Navigation for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD Leather/Sunroof/Navigation
$31,998
+ tax & lic
79,078KM
Autotech Emporium

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Charger SXT - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Guelph, ON

2014 Dodge Charger

SXT - Sunroof - Heated Seats
$18,995
+ tax & lic
107,072KM
Riverside Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Used 2007 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn 3.5L High Output for sale in Mississauga, ON

2007 Dodge Charger

4dr Sdn 3.5L High Output
$8,750
+ tax & lic
168,000KM
Rahman Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Charger SXT PLUS | AWD | SUN/MOONRF | BUCAM | HTD LTHR STS for sale in Welland, ON

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT PLUS | AWD | SUN/MOONRF | BUCAM | HTD LTHR STS
$38,990
+ tax & lic
77,081KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2021 Dodge Charger SXT AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD
$44,999
+ tax & lic
32,016KM
Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Charger SXT*ALLOYS*AUTO*V6*RUNS GREAT*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2014 Dodge Charger

SXT*ALLOYS*AUTO*V6*RUNS GREAT*CERTIFIED
$8,995
+ tax & lic
268,324KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT for sale in Cayuga, ON

2021 Dodge Charger

GT
$34,995
+ tax & lic
91,256KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | 20

2021 Dodge Charger

GT BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | 20" WHEELS
$36,990
+ tax & lic
82,563KM
The Humberview Group

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Charger SXT | AWD | PUSH BUT START | BUCAM | BT for sale in Welland, ON

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT | AWD | PUSH BUT START | BUCAM | BT
$37,990
+ tax & lic
87,924KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT | RWD | PREM SOUND SYS | PUSH BUT START for sale in Welland, ON

2021 Dodge Charger

GT | RWD | PREM SOUND SYS | PUSH BUT START
$38,990
+ tax & lic
72,259KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT R-Start Apple Car Play 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot for sale in Bolton, ON

2021 Dodge Charger

GT R-Start Apple Car Play 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
$38,641
+ tax & lic
53,929KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Bolton, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Charger SRT 392 SCATPACK WIDEBODY|BREMBO BRAKES|SUNROOF|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Dodge Charger

SRT 392 SCATPACK WIDEBODY|BREMBO BRAKES|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|
$85,698
+ tax & lic
9,677KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Charger SXT for sale in London, ON

2014 Dodge Charger

SXT
$16,995
+ tax & lic
177,359KM
MacMaster Chevrolet

London, ON

Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT | RWD | BUCAM | HTD SEATS | PUSH BUT START for sale in Welland, ON

2021 Dodge Charger

GT | RWD | BUCAM | HTD SEATS | PUSH BUT START
$36,990
+ tax & lic
95,591KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Charger SXT|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS|REAR CAM|UCONNECT| for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS|REAR CAM|UCONNECT|
$35,698
+ tax & lic
88,048KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Charger SRT 392 HEMI|BREMBO BRAKES|SRT ALLOYS|SUNROOF|UCONNECT| for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Dodge Charger

SRT 392 HEMI|BREMBO BRAKES|SRT ALLOYS|SUNROOF|UCONNECT|
$76,698
+ tax & lic
23,610KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Charger SXT PLUS | AWD | SUN/MN RF | BUCAM | HTD LTHR STS for sale in Welland, ON

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT PLUS | AWD | SUN/MN RF | BUCAM | HTD LTHR STS
$34,990
+ tax & lic
104,744KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Charger SXT PLUS | AWD | BUCAM | LEATHER SEATS | BT | for sale in Welland, ON

2020 Dodge Charger

SXT PLUS | AWD | BUCAM | LEATHER SEATS | BT |
$41,990
+ tax & lic
72,033KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Charger SXT for sale in Komoka, ON

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT
$18,995
+ tax & lic
190,150KM
Cars in Lobo

Komoka, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Charger SXT PLUS-REMOTE START-HEATED SEATS-CARPLAY-CAMERA-ROOF for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Dodge Charger

SXT PLUS-REMOTE START-HEATED SEATS-CARPLAY-CAMERA-ROOF
$19,990
+ tax & lic
170,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT for sale in Hamilton, ON

2021 Dodge Charger

GT
$36,995
+ tax & lic
86,050KM
Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

New 2023 Dodge Charger R-T RWD for sale in Milton, ON

2023 Dodge Charger

R-T RWD
$60,270
+ tax & lic
CALL
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Milton, ON

Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, 300 HP! for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Dodge Charger

GT, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, 300 HP!
$33,495
+ tax & lic
101,383KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2021 Dodge Charger SXT AWD, Navi, Sunroof, Memory Seat, 300HP! for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD, Navi, Sunroof, Memory Seat, 300HP!
$39,995
+ tax & lic
74,906KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Charger Police for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2013 Dodge Charger

Police
$9,999
+ tax & lic
222,315KM
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2007 Dodge Charger SXT for sale in London, ON

2007 Dodge Charger

SXT
$2,400
+ tax & lic
244,713KM
Kenny U-Pull

London, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Charger 392 SCATPACK WIDEBODY|480+ HORSEPOWER|BREMBO BRAKES|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Dodge Charger

392 SCATPACK WIDEBODY|480+ HORSEPOWER|BREMBO BRAKES|ALLOYS|
$78,698
+ tax & lic
42,462KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Charger SXT Plus ** HTD LEATH, SNRF, BLUETOOTH ** for sale in St Catharines, ON

2014 Dodge Charger

SXT Plus ** HTD LEATH, SNRF, BLUETOOTH **
$15,999
+ tax & lic
184,704KM
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

St Catharines, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Charger 3.6L V6-1 OWNER-CERTIFIED-WE FINANCE-3 TO CHOOSE! for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Dodge Charger

3.6L V6-1 OWNER-CERTIFIED-WE FINANCE-3 TO CHOOSE!
$13,450
+ tax & lic
166,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Toronto, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Leather-Certified and Serviced for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2010 Dodge Charger

SXT Leather-Certified and Serviced
$9,987
+ tax & lic
110,354KM
UR Ride

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Charger R/T*REVCAM*BLUETOOTH*FULLY LOADED!!!!* for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Dodge Charger

R/T*REVCAM*BLUETOOTH*FULLY LOADED!!!!*
$34,900
+ tax & lic
92,000KM
Weston Motors Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT 3.6 L 6CYL | REAR CAMERA | POWER DRIVER SEAT | for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Dodge Charger

GT 3.6 L 6CYL | REAR CAMERA | POWER DRIVER SEAT |
$35,900
+ tax & lic
97,800KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Charger R/T for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2017 Dodge Charger

R/T
$34,499
+ tax & lic
92,720KM
Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Falls, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Charger R/T for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2017 Dodge Charger

R/T
$34,499
+ tax & lic
92,720KM
Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

Niagara Falls, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Charger GT, Plus Pkg, Leather, Sunroof, Navi, Cooled + Heated Seats, Heated Steering & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Dodge Charger

GT, Plus Pkg, Leather, Sunroof, Navi, Cooled + Heated Seats, Heated Steering & Much More!
$36,788
+ tax & lic
74,150KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Charger SXT V6 **1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-CERTIFIED-WE FINANCE** for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Dodge Charger

SXT V6 **1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-CERTIFIED-WE FINANCE**
$14,450
+ tax & lic
150,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT BACKUP CAM | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | BLUETOOTH for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Dodge Charger

GT BACKUP CAM | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | BLUETOOTH
$37,990
+ tax & lic
70,139KM
The Humberview Group

Mississauga, ON

New 2023 Dodge Charger GT AWD PLUS | NAV | TECH | BLACKTOP | SUN & MORE!! for sale in Milton, ON

2023 Dodge Charger

GT AWD PLUS | NAV | TECH | BLACKTOP | SUN & MORE!!
$62,950
+ tax & lic
10KM
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Milton, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Charger SXT AWD, Plus Pkg, Leather, Navi, Sunroof, Cooled + Heated Seats, Carplay, New Tires & New Brakes ! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD, Plus Pkg, Leather, Navi, Sunroof, Cooled + Heated Seats, Carplay, New Tires & New Brakes !
$40,488
+ tax & lic
47,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

