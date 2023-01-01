Filter Results
New and Used Dodge Charger for Sale in Brantford, ON
Showing 1-50 of 82
2008 Dodge Charger
SE ** AS-IS, NO SAFETY **
$4,500
202,468KM
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
St Catharines, ON
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT | RWD | SUN/MOONROOF | KEYLESS START | BUCAM
$29,990
91,955KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2009 Dodge Charger
ALL SERVICE RECORDS,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT
$10,900
117,000KM
Auto Rev Inc.
North York, ON
2017 Dodge Charger
RT Nice Trade! Leather Nav Back Up Cam Sunroof
$33,995
103,422KM
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
2023 Dodge Charger
Scat Pack 392
$90,560
CALL
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
New Hamburg, ON
2018 Dodge Charger
SXT Plus SXT Blind Spot/Roof
$23,499
152,276KM
Wendell Motors
Kitchener, ON
2020 Dodge Charger
SXT|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|UCONNECT|ALLOYS|
$46,698
68,928KM
2019 Dodge Charger
DAYTONA|5.7 HEMI|HARMAN KARDON SOUND|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|
$57,698
52,654KM
2019 Dodge Charger
SCAT PACK | RWD | PUSH BUT START | BUCAM
$59,990
29,399KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT AWD Leather/Sunroof/Navigation
$31,998
79,078KM
Autotech Emporium
Mississauga, ON
2014 Dodge Charger
SXT - Sunroof - Heated Seats
$18,995
107,072KM
Riverside Auto Sales
Guelph, ON
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT PLUS | AWD | SUN/MOONRF | BUCAM | HTD LTHR STS
$38,990
77,081KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2014 Dodge Charger
SXT*ALLOYS*AUTO*V6*RUNS GREAT*CERTIFIED
$8,995
268,324KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
London, ON
2021 Dodge Charger
GT BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | 20" WHEELS
$36,990
82,563KM
The Humberview Group
Mississauga, ON
2021 Dodge Charger
GT | RWD | PREM SOUND SYS | PUSH BUT START
$38,990
72,259KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2021 Dodge Charger
GT R-Start Apple Car Play 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
$38,641
53,929KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Bolton, ON
2020 Dodge Charger
SRT 392 SCATPACK WIDEBODY|BREMBO BRAKES|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|
$85,698
9,677KM
2021 Dodge Charger
GT | RWD | BUCAM | HTD SEATS | PUSH BUT START
$36,990
95,591KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS|REAR CAM|UCONNECT|
$35,698
88,048KM
2018 Dodge Charger
SRT 392 HEMI|BREMBO BRAKES|SRT ALLOYS|SUNROOF|UCONNECT|
$76,698
23,610KM
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT PLUS | AWD | SUN/MN RF | BUCAM | HTD LTHR STS
$34,990
104,744KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2020 Dodge Charger
SXT PLUS | AWD | BUCAM | LEATHER SEATS | BT |
$41,990
72,033KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2018 Dodge Charger
SXT PLUS-REMOTE START-HEATED SEATS-CARPLAY-CAMERA-ROOF
$19,990
170,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Toronto, ON
2021 Dodge Charger
GT, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, 300 HP!
$33,495
101,383KM
Autoplanet
Brampton, ON
2021 Dodge Charger
SXT AWD, Navi, Sunroof, Memory Seat, 300HP!
$39,995
74,906KM
Autoplanet
Brampton, ON
2020 Dodge Charger
392 SCATPACK WIDEBODY|480+ HORSEPOWER|BREMBO BRAKES|ALLOYS|
$78,698
42,462KM
2014 Dodge Charger
SXT Plus ** HTD LEATH, SNRF, BLUETOOTH **
$15,999
184,704KM
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
St Catharines, ON
2014 Dodge Charger
3.6L V6-1 OWNER-CERTIFIED-WE FINANCE-3 TO CHOOSE!
$13,450
166,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Toronto, ON
2017 Dodge Charger
R/T*REVCAM*BLUETOOTH*FULLY LOADED!!!!*
$34,900
92,000KM
Weston Motors Inc.
Toronto, ON
2021 Dodge Charger
GT 3.6 L 6CYL | REAR CAMERA | POWER DRIVER SEAT |
$35,900
97,800KM
The Humberview Group
Brampton, ON
2017 Dodge Charger
R/T
$34,499
92,720KM
Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.
Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Dodge Charger
GT, Plus Pkg, Leather, Sunroof, Navi, Cooled + Heated Seats, Heated Steering & Much More!
$36,788
74,150KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
2014 Dodge Charger
SXT V6 **1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-CERTIFIED-WE FINANCE**
$14,450
150,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Toronto, ON
2021 Dodge Charger
GT BACKUP CAM | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | BLUETOOTH
$37,990
70,139KM
The Humberview Group
Mississauga, ON
2023 Dodge Charger
GT AWD PLUS | NAV | TECH | BLACKTOP | SUN & MORE!!
$62,950
10KM
Hunt Chrysler Fiat
Milton, ON
2020 Dodge Charger
SXT AWD, Plus Pkg, Leather, Navi, Sunroof, Cooled + Heated Seats, Carplay, New Tires & New Brakes !
$40,488
47,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
