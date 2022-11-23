$8,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Matrix
NO ACCIDENTS,MINT CONDITION,CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,900
- Listing ID: 9335446
- Stock #: TM08
- VIN: 2T1KR32E98C687635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT CONDITION! LOW MIEAGE,2 OWNERS,NO ACCIDENTS,BRAND NEW CLUTCH !! ,CERTIFIED...
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST AND LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Vehicle Features
