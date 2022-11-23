Menu
2008 Toyota Matrix

160,000 KM

Details

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2008 Toyota Matrix

2008 Toyota Matrix

NO ACCIDENTS,MINT CONDITION,CERTIFIED !

2008 Toyota Matrix

NO ACCIDENTS,MINT CONDITION,CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9335446
  • Stock #: TM08
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E98C687635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT CONDITION! LOW MIEAGE,2 OWNERS,NO ACCIDENTS,BRAND NEW CLUTCH !! ,CERTIFIED...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST AND LICENSING  is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-315 1885

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

