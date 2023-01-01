2012 Nissan Altima

$8,992 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9488196

9488196 VIN: 1N4AL2AP1CC108588

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Mileage 129,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.