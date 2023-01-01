$15,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Malibu
LTZ
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
94,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9505387
- VIN: 1G11J5SX5DF205477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXTREMELY LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! LOADED!! LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, AM/FM/CD/AUX, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
