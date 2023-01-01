Menu
2014 Nissan Altima

205,583 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

2014 Nissan Altima

2014 Nissan Altima

3.5 SL| NO ACCIDENT| LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION

2014 Nissan Altima

3.5 SL| NO ACCIDENT| LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

205,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9492985
  • Stock #: 178-23B
  • VIN: 1N4BL3AP9EN346853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 178-23B
  • Mileage 205,583 KM

Vehicle Description

KIA is a proud member of the Leggat Auto Group, serving the GTA/Hamilton/Niagara and surrounding area for over a 100 years! We are conveniently located just a few short minutes off of th e QEW on the N.W. corner of Fairview Street and Guelph Line in Burlington! (Dealership entrance from Fairview St r eet). We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and pre-owned inventory. Our pre-owned inventory is well reconditioned to ensure that our buyers have the best ownership experience possible.Our professional Sales Consultants are eager to assist you with your vehicle purchase. Come see us to experience the difference an established family run business with over 100years experience has to offer! Call us at 905-632-6444 or visit us at www.leggatkia.ca today Leggat Auto Group - You can always count on u

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

