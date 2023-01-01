Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

71,962 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

  1. 9485487
  2. 9485487
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,962KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485487
  • Stock #: 228601AA
  • VIN: 5TFSZ5AN8HX069009

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Leggat Buying Advantage *Fees Apply

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

