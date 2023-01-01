Menu
New and Used Hyundai Elantra for Sale in Burlington, ON

Showing 1-50 of 335
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Sunroof
$22,990
+ tax & lic
93,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL 1.8L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL 1.8L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$15,490
+ tax & lic
65,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred
$27,150
+ tax & lic
60,006KM
Auto 9000 Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - CarPlay+Android, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred - CarPlay+Android, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels & More!
$23,998
+ tax & lic
43,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance|SUNROOF|BACKUP|ONE OWNER for sale in Oakville, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance|SUNROOF|BACKUP|ONE OWNER
$13,990
+ tax & lic
135,000KM
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Oakville, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT SE w/Tech Pkg for sale in Cayuga, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE w/Tech Pkg
$13,995
+ tax & lic
58,091KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$14,990
+ tax & lic
146,769KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$12,990
+ tax & lic
199,489KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred, SunRoof, BackUpCam, CarPlay, B.Spot, PushStart, NoAccident for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred, SunRoof, BackUpCam, CarPlay, B.Spot, PushStart, NoAccident
$22,350
+ tax & lic
120,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Limited w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Sunroof
$12,990
+ tax & lic
104,700KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Carplay/Blind Spot/ for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Carplay/Blind Spot/
$26,998
+ tax & lic
13,888KM
Autotech Emporium

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra ESSENTIAL / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / LOW KMS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

ESSENTIAL / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / LOW KMS
$24,995
+ tax & lic
28,780KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE, AUTO, Alloys, CLOTH for sale in Milton, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE, AUTO, Alloys, CLOTH
$17,288
+ tax & lic
108,600KM
Achilles Mazda

Milton, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra for sale in North York, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

$13,950
+ tax & lic
132,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE
$18,990
+ tax & lic
141,291KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats
$12,990
+ tax & lic
67,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Heated Seats/Bluetooth/Keyless for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Heated Seats/Bluetooth/Keyless
$14,998
+ tax & lic
136,090KM
Autotech Emporium

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Preferred - Heated Seats + Steering, CarPlay Android, Blindspot Monitor, Reverse Camera & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Hybrid Preferred - Heated Seats + Steering, CarPlay Android, Blindspot Monitor, Reverse Camera & More!
$29,998
+ tax & lic
91,509KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sun & Safety for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Sun & Safety
$20,490
+ tax & lic
123,545KM
B Town Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Sunroof
$12,990
+ tax & lic
107,823KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited | FULLY LOADED for sale in Burlington, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Limited | FULLY LOADED
$14,998
+ tax & lic
182,241KM
Motorline Auto Group

Burlington, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance for sale in Hamilton, ON

2015 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance
$15,999
+ tax & lic
93,059KM
Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam
$30,590
+ tax & lic
31,128KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Sunroof
$18,990
+ tax & lic
82,200KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra ESSENTIAL MODEL, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, BL for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

ESSENTIAL MODEL, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, BL
$25,999
+ tax & lic
54,308KM
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance for sale in North York, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance
$14,450
+ tax & lic
78,371KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

$17,900
+ tax & lic
136,236KM
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sun & Tech, Sunroof, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Sun & Tech, Sunroof, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android & More!
$30,988
+ tax & lic
7,500KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2008 Hyundai Elantra

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$4,990
+ tax & lic
232,693KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred
$22,998
+ tax & lic
56,540KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg PREFERRED | AUTO | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in Kitchener, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg PREFERRED | AUTO | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA |
$26,846
+ tax & lic
12,563KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C
$19,990
+ tax & lic
85,343KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Cruise Control
$20,990
+ tax & lic
47,828KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Oakville, ON

2015 Hyundai Elantra

$14,995
+ tax & lic
116,000KM
Terminal Motors

Oakville, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS Auto, Alloys, Pano Roof for sale in Milton, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS Auto, Alloys, Pano Roof
$10,888
+ tax & lic
164,500KM
Achilles Mazda

Milton, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL,LOW KILOMETERS, NO ACCIDENT, CERTIFIED for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL,LOW KILOMETERS, NO ACCIDENT, CERTIFIED
Sale
$10,999
+ tax & lic
80,000KM
AJK Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra ESSENTIAL | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Hyundai Elantra

ESSENTIAL | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Bluetooth
$20,950
+ tax & lic
109,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport * Navigation * Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Turbo * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Blind Spot Assist * Heated Steering Wheel * Back Up Cam for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sport * Navigation * Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Turbo * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Blind Spot Assist * Heated Steering Wheel * Back Up Cam
$20,995
+ tax & lic
121,952KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS - sunroof, blindspot, carplay, rear cam, push start, alloy wheels & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS - sunroof, blindspot, carplay, rear cam, push start, alloy wheels & More!
$21,998
+ tax & lic
56,338KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Whitby, ON

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred
$28,500
+ tax & lic
40,475KM
Whitby Toyota

Whitby, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Bluetooth
$23,990
+ tax & lic
70,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL *No Accidents* for sale in Dunnville, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL *No Accidents*
$15,995
+ tax & lic
117,895KM
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Stratford, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL
$11,795
+ tax & lic
105,782KM
Cargo Auto

Stratford, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury DCT for sale in Pickering, ON

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Hybrid Luxury DCT
$34,995
+ tax & lic
45,343KM
Pickering Toyota

Pickering, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL
$17,895
+ tax & lic
107,652KM
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED | LaneKeep | BSM | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED | LaneKeep | BSM | CarPlay
$25,450
+ tax & lic
67,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra for sale in North York, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

$19,450
+ tax & lic
115,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GL 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX
$19,489
+ tax & lic
113,500KM
401 Dixie Mazda

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT,SE,LEATHER,PANO,ALLOYS,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY for sale in Richmond Hill, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GT,SE,LEATHER,PANO,ALLOYS,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY
Sale
$12,490
+ tax & lic
149,000KM
National Auto Finance & Brokers

Richmond Hill, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in North York, ON

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL
$12,490
+ tax & lic
116,716KM
CrediCar

North York, ON