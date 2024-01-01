$17,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Accord
Touring V6 * Navigation * Sunroof * Leather * Honda Link * Econ Mode * Road Departure Mitigation * Collision Mitigation System * Traction/Stability Co
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
102,508KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCR3F90GA800331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,508 KM
Vehicle Description
Touring V6 * Navigation * Sunroof * Leather * Honda Link * Econ Mode * Road Departure Mitigation * Collision Mitigation System * Traction/Stability Control * Steering Assist * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Parking Assist/Light * Rear View Camera * Push To Start * Front/Rear Heated Seats * Keyless Entry * Steering Controls * Intelligent Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Dual Zone Climate Control * Sport Mode * Wireless Charging * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Digital Screen Driver Information Display System * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Bluetooth/WIFI/USB * AM/FM/SXM/CD * Power Locks * Power Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Seats * Driver Memory Seat Settings * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors * 19” Alloy Wheels * Front Fog Lamps * Dual Exhaust * Front/Rear Parking Sensors * All Season/Rubber Floor Mats *
Drive Forward: Your Next Car, Just a Click Away!!! ONLINE SALES!!!
FINANCE PRICE: $17,995.00 *
CASH PRICE: $19,995.00
Trade-Ins Welcome: We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.
Financing for Everyone: No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.
Contact Us: Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com
Find Us at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.
Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!
Why Choose Lebada Motors?
Flexible Financing: Zero down payment options available.
Trusted Legacy: Celebrating service in Ontario since 1999.
Budget-Friendly Choices: Exceptional cars priced under $15k.
Low Payments: Weekly payments as modest as $60.
Province-Wide Service: From Cambridge to Sarnia to Sault Ste. Marie, we have you covered.
Warranty Peace of Mind: Exclusive Coverage options for complete peace of mind.
We Believe in Second Chances!
No matter the hurdles in your financial past, we’re here to help pave your road ahead. At our dealership, every credit story deserves a happy ending.
Whether you’ve faced:
Bad Payment History: Those missed payments? Let’s drive past them.
Bad Debt: Overwhelming balances won’t hold you back.
Bankruptcy: A chapter in your story, not the whole book.
Consumer Proposal: Financial hiccups happen.
New Credit: Excited beginnings can be overwhelming.
Collections: We understand past defaults.
Write-offs: We see beyond past lender challenges.
New to Country: Starting fresh? We’ve got your back.
Low Credit Score: More than just a number to us.
Poor Auto Payment History: Let’s reset your ride story.
No Credit History: Everyone starts somewhere.
Frequent Job Changes: Life changes; we get it.
High Debt-to-Income Ratio:Balancing life’s challenges.
Short Sale or Foreclosure: Onward to new beginnings.
Over-reliance on Credit: Ready to recalibrate.
Late Rent Payments: We focus on your future.
Defaulting on Student Loans: Education has its price.
Having Just One Type of Credit: Diverse or not, we’re here.
Your past doesn’t define you; it’s the journey ahead that matters most. Let us be part of your next chapter, and together, we’ll write a success story.
The Essential Fine Print: Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.
Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required.
Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.
*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.
Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lebada Motors
519-653-1212
2016 Honda Accord