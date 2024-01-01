$23,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Honda Accord
Sport 2.0 Pearl White / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start
2020 Honda Accord
Sport 2.0 Pearl White / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
103,646KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1HGCV2F33LA800144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7320
- Mileage 103,646 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sport 2.0 | Leather | Push Start | LED Lights | Alloys | Remote Start | Keyless Entry | Power Seat | Carplay+Android Auto | Heated Seats | Honda Sensing Tech (Lane Departure, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise) | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). Previous Daily Rental. ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2018 2022 2021 TOURING EX EX-L LX Toyota Camry Corolla Honda Civic Mazda3 Mazda6 Subaru Impreza Legacy Hyundai Sonata Elantra Kia Forte Optima K5 Nissan Sentra Altima Maxima Acura TLX Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price plus applicable taxes. *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
2018 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE / Navi / Pano Roof / Leather 108,322 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Jetta Highline / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start / Ambient Lighting 62,762 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model 3 Pearl White LONG RANGE Leather/Alloys/Autopilot/Blind Spot Cameras 99,187 KM $31,888 + tax & lic
Email Autotech Emporium
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2020 Honda Accord