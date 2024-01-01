2020 Honda Accord

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><b>Sport 2.0</b> | Leather | Push Start | LED Lights | Alloys | Remote Start | Keyless Entry | Power Seat | Carplay+Android Auto | Heated Seats | Honda Sensing Tech (Lane Departure, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise) | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). Previous Daily Rental. ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2018 2022 2021 TOURING EX EX-L LX Toyota Camry Corolla Honda Civic Mazda3 Mazda6 Subaru Impreza Legacy Hyundai Sonata Elantra Kia Forte Optima K5 Nissan Sentra Altima Maxima Acura TLX Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. <span>Price plus applicable taxes. </span><span>*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. P</span><span>lease call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.</span></div>

2020 Honda Accord

103,646 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Accord

Sport 2.0 Pearl White / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Accord

Sport 2.0 Pearl White / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
103,646KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV2F33LA800144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7320
  • Mileage 103,646 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport 2.0 | Leather | Push Start | LED Lights | Alloys | Remote Start | Keyless Entry | Power Seat | Carplay+Android Auto | Heated Seats | Honda Sensing Tech (Lane Departure, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise) | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). Previous Daily Rental. ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2018 2022 2021 TOURING EX EX-L LX Toyota Camry Corolla Honda Civic Mazda3 Mazda6 Subaru Impreza Legacy Hyundai Sonata Elantra Kia Forte Optima K5 Nissan Sentra Altima Maxima Acura TLX Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price plus applicable taxes. *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE / Navi / Pano Roof / Leather for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE / Navi / Pano Roof / Leather 108,322 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Jetta Highline / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start / Ambient Lighting for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Volkswagen Jetta Highline / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start / Ambient Lighting 62,762 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Pearl White LONG RANGE Leather/Alloys/Autopilot/Blind Spot Cameras for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Tesla Model 3 Pearl White LONG RANGE Leather/Alloys/Autopilot/Blind Spot Cameras 99,187 KM $31,888 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Accord