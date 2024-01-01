Menu
<p>2.5 SV *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS ENTRY/START *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AC *** AUTO *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 45,347KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2016 Nissan Altima

45,347 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Altima

SV / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / AUTO

2016 Nissan Altima

SV / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / AUTO

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,347KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL3APXGN309731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,347 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5 SV *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS ENTRY/START *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AC *** AUTO *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 45,347KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2016 Nissan Altima