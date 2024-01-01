$16,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Altima
SV / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / AUTO
2016 Nissan Altima
SV / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / AUTO
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,347 KM
Vehicle Description
2.5 SV *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS ENTRY/START *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AC *** AUTO *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 45,347KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Match Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Car Match Canada
Car Match Canada
Call Dealer
519-621-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-621-4333