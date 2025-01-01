Menu
2018 Subaru Forester

97,932 KM

Details Features

$24,989

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12195169

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Contact Seller

$24,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,932KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SJEDC0JH541920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,932 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Call Dealer

