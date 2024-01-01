2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>SXT PREMIUM PLUS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** NAVIGATION *** POWER DOORS *** LEATHER *** 7 SEATER *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 106838KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; /><span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; /><span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</span></p>

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

100,402 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM PLUS / LEATHER / POWER DOORS / NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM PLUS / LEATHER / POWER DOORS / NAV

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1726074011
  2. 1726074011
  3. 1726074005
  4. 1726074005
  5. 1726074005
  6. 1726074006
  7. 1726074005
  8. 1726074005
  9. 1726074006
  10. 1726074006
  11. 1726074005
  12. 1726074005
  13. 1726074005
  14. 1726074006
  15. 1726074006
  16. 1726074005
  17. 1726074005
  18. 1726074005
  19. 1726074005
  20. 1726074005
  21. 1726074005
  22. 1726074005
  23. 1726074005
  24. 1726074005
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,402KM
VIN 2C4RDGCG8LR161820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,402 KM

Vehicle Description

SXT PREMIUM PLUS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** NAVIGATION *** POWER DOORS *** LEATHER *** 7 SEATER *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 106838KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2019 GMC Canyon 4WD / QUAD CAB / V6 / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 GMC Canyon 4WD / QUAD CAB / V6 / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS 131,945 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler SPORT / 4X4 / REVERSE CAM / ALLOY WHEELS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler SPORT / 4X4 / REVERSE CAM / ALLOY WHEELS 79,851 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA / 4X4 / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA / 4X4 / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS 99,580 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan