2020 Toyota Tacoma
Base
Location
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,700
+ taxes & licensing
142,105KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN8LX050038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 050038
- Mileage 142,105 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Email Groh Motors Ltd.
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
Call Dealer
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
519-653-3112
Alternate Numbers519-240-9554
