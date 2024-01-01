Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

58,598 KM

$29,989

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

SE

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,598KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4MBE6MP065184

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P0064610
  • Mileage 58,598 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-7030

