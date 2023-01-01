Menu
New and Used Dodge Journey for Sale in Cambridge, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey AWD LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

AWD LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$19,495
+ tax & lic
169,754KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg w/ Uconnect 4.3, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg w/ Uconnect 4.3, Cruise Control
$13,990
+ tax & lic
102,801KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

SE
$10,888
+ tax & lic
152,325KM
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE for sale in Dunnville, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

SE
$12,350
+ tax & lic
147,936KM
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Waterloo, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT
$18,995
+ tax & lic
143,500KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Journey for sale in Burlington, ON

2010 Dodge Journey

Sale
$8,495
+ tax & lic
203,476KM
Precision Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT
$3,820
+ tax & lic
286,000KM
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T for sale in Brampton, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T
$13,510
+ tax & lic
112,344KM
CA Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
+ tax & lic
186,926KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
+ tax & lic
173,309KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey *BLACK ON BLACK*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

*BLACK ON BLACK*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED
$9,495
+ tax & lic
195,664KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2011 Dodge Journey SXT/Accident Free/Automatic/Comes Certified for sale in Scarborough, ON

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT/Accident Free/Automatic/Comes Certified
$5,995
+ tax & lic
234,000KM
D2 Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey 1 Owner/Automatic/7Passenger/4 Cylinder Gas Saver for sale in Scarborough, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

1 Owner/Automatic/7Passenger/4 Cylinder Gas Saver
$8,995
+ tax & lic
139,000KM
D2 Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR CREW for sale in Belmont, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR CREW
$7,995
+ tax & lic
250,100KM
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Belmont, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey V6 R/T AWD CERTIFIED *7 PASSENGER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

V6 R/T AWD CERTIFIED *7 PASSENGER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$14,995
+ tax & lic
132,440KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey Canada Value Package for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Package
$12,998
+ tax & lic
112,000KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad | AWD | 5 Passenger | Sunroof | Navigation for sale in Listowel, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad | AWD | 5 Passenger | Sunroof | Navigation
$18,995
+ tax & lic
112,094KM
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Listowel, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in St Catharines, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg
$9,995
+ tax & lic
209,053KM
Ed's Auto Sales

St Catharines, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey Back Up Camera Heated Mirrors Keyless Go Bluetooth for sale in St Catharines, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

Back Up Camera Heated Mirrors Keyless Go Bluetooth
$20,995
+ tax & lic
84,268KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey R/T ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$12,990
+ tax & lic
193,038KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey R/T ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
191,370KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
185,588KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey R/T ** AWD, NAV, HTD LEATH ** for sale in St Catharines, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T ** AWD, NAV, HTD LEATH **
$14,999
+ tax & lic
169,465KM
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

St Catharines, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Brantford, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT
$11,499
+ tax & lic
195,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

$13,900
+ tax & lic
223,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Journey GT AWD *No Accidents* Certified w/ 6 Mth Warranty for sale in Brantford, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

GT AWD *No Accidents* Certified w/ 6 Mth Warranty
$16,995
+ tax & lic
181,000KM
Five Star Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT BLUETOOTH SW-AUDIO HTD-SEATS for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT BLUETOOTH SW-AUDIO HTD-SEATS
$14,498
+ tax & lic
162,860KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT P/SEAT 7-PASS REM-START 19-AL for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT P/SEAT 7-PASS REM-START 19-AL
$17,498
+ tax & lic
115,389KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey SE Plus **ONLY 70,000KM-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS** for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

SE Plus **ONLY 70,000KM-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS**
$10,900
+ tax & lic
70,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey for sale in Toronto, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

$10,999
+ tax & lic
131,142KM
Ken Shaw Toyota

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey CVP/SE Plus 1-Owner | NO Accident for sale in Waterloo, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus 1-Owner | NO Accident
$15,470
+ tax & lic
78,000KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey BLACKTOP / HEATED SEATS / BACK CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

BLACKTOP / HEATED SEATS / BACK CAM / NO ACCIDENTS
$18,995
+ tax & lic
121,203KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in London, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT
$30,695
+ tax & lic
14,341KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT
$15,990
+ tax & lic
168,600KM
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED
Sale
$17,995
+ tax & lic
181,369KM
Frontier Fine Cars

Toronto, ON

Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in London, ON

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT
$1,000
+ tax & lic
246,440KM
Empire Auto Group

London, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Package SW-AUDIO PWR-GROUP AC for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Package SW-AUDIO PWR-GROUP AC
$13,498
+ tax & lic
118,704KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Rexdale, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT
$18,995
+ tax & lic
149,000KM
Bisko Auto Sales

Rexdale, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT | FWD | NAV | PROX KEY | BUCAM | HEATED SEATS for sale in Welland, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT | FWD | NAV | PROX KEY | BUCAM | HEATED SEATS
$19,999
+ tax & lic
99,900KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Guelph, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT
$14,995
+ tax & lic
96,191KM
Linwood Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T Navi/DVD, Backup Cam/P-Moon for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T Navi/DVD, Backup Cam/P-Moon
Sale
$13,990
+ tax & lic
137,550KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$10,990
+ tax & lic
160,209KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad
$16,795
+ tax & lic
149,654KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey 7 Passenger, SXT, Low KM, 3/Y Warranty Available. for sale in Toronto, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

7 Passenger, SXT, Low KM, 3/Y Warranty Available.
$12,900
+ tax & lic
153,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey 4Cyl, 5 Pass. Clean for sale in St Catharines, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

4Cyl, 5 Pass. Clean
$9,995
+ tax & lic
200,428KM
Ed's Auto Sales

St Catharines, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT/Limited **SALE PENDING** for sale in Waterloo, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT/Limited **SALE PENDING**
$16,495
+ tax & lic
145,000KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT 7 Passenger for sale in Dunnville, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 Passenger
$15,995
+ tax & lic
114,311KM
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SE * Push Button Start * Dual Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/USB/AUX for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SE * Push Button Start * Dual Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/USB/AUX
$14,995
+ tax & lic
76,301KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad
$19,995
+ tax & lic
139,572KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad
$19,995
+ tax & lic
139,572KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

